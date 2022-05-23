Bhosari, May 23: In yet another incident of sexual assaults, a 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly raping his friend's 14-year-old sister in Bhosari. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the minor was alone in her house, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the accused took advantage of the absence of the minor's family members and barged into her house on Saturday. He tried to rape her but the minor resisted and raised an alarm. The accused then covered her mouth and forced himself on her. Noida Shocker: 80-Year-Old Artist Arrested For ‘Digitally Raping’ Minor Over 7 Years.

The minor was sent for the medical examination and the cops raided the accused's house. He was arrested on Saturday night. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2022 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).