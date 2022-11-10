Bhopal, November 10: In a shocking incident reported from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a 32-year-old man who was addicted to watching black magic and horror videos, allegedly killed her mother with a pipe and cricket bat on suspicion of witchcraft. The incident reportedly took place in Khanugaon area of the city. The deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Asma Farukh.

According to TOI, the accused was having arguments with his mother as he wanted her to arrange for his marriage but she refused saying he did not have any job and must look for an employment before getting married. Jharkhand: Over 1,050 Women Branded Witches, Harassed, and Murdered in Past 23 Years

The accused later told police that his mother's body was possessed by an evil spirit and she was a witch. Jharkhand Shocker: 60-Year-Old Woman Stripped and Tied to Tree After Being Branded 'Witch' in Sahibganj

He even tried to mislead the cops and his elder brother saying that the woman slipped off the terrace of their home and died.

During the course of investigation, police found injuries on the woman's body and the doctors also confirmed the same. The accused was later arrested by police.

TOI quoted police as saying that the deceased Asma Farukh, 67, resided with his two sons, the elder, Atah-ullah Faizan, and the younger son, the accused Abdul Ahad Farhan, 32, at Khanugaon area in Koh-e-Fiza.

When Atah-ullah left home to pick-up his wife from her parent's home in Ashoka Garden locality on Tuesday evening, Farhan stayed in home along with mother Asma. When at around 10pm, Atah-ullah returned home along with his wife, he was shocked to find his mother Asma lying unconscious in a pool of blood in their courtyard.

Farhan tried to hide murder weapons, his elder brother spotted him with a cricket bat with blood stains. Police said Farhan also threatened to kill his brother if he informed police about the incident.

Police said that the accused Farhan is a BCom graduate and watches horror shows and black magic-related videos on Youtube.

He tried to mislead the cops saying that his mother was under the influence of an evil spirit so he attacked her.

