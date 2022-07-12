Patna, July 12: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled Patna visit, two Bihar ministers tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

After testing positive, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and state Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav isolated themselves and appealed to every person who came in contact with them to get tested for the infection.

The state government had conducted test taking RT-PCR samples of 1,100 persons, majority of them ministers and other lawmakers of the state who were expected to attend the Prime Minister's event. India Records 13,615 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Earlier, state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha and Social Welfare Minister Lesi Singh had tested positive for the virus.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to reach Patna at 5.20 p.m. today.

He is scheduled to inaugurate Bihar centenary memorial column in Bihar Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) premises on the occasion of completion of its 100 years.

