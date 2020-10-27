Patna, October 27: Firing and stone pelting during Durga idol immersion in Munger district of Bihar led to the death of one person and left 20 police personnel injured. The violence was reported during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The police has blamed anti-social elements for stoking the fatal unrest. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Narayan Singh, JDRP Candidate, Shot Dead in Sheohar District.

According to Munger Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh, the violence erupted when some miscreants resorted to stone pelting during the Durga idol immersion. This was followed by firing from someone in the crowd, that led to the death of one person.

"During Durga puja immersion, some anti-social elements resorted to stone pelting which injured 20 policemen after this someone from the crowd fired leading to one death. Situation under control," news agency ANI reported the Munger SP as saying.

According to reports, idol immersion in Munger district and some other parts of Bihar is conducted three days after Vijayadashami as part of a local tradition. The administration, according to HT, had asked the worshippers to conduct the immersion by 5 am on Tuesday due to the restrictions in view of assembly elections phase 1.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Anurag Kumar in the media reports. The 20 cops who were injured included Station House Officers of Sangrampur, Kotwali, Kasim Bazar, Basudeopur police stations, reports said.

