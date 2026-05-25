Bihar Heatwave: Vaishali Administration Suspends Classes Up to Class 8 Till May 31 Amid Rising Temperatures

Patna, May 25: Amid continuing heatwave conditions in Vaishali, the district administration has ordered the suspension of all academic and non-academic activities for children up to Class 8 till May 31. Varsha Singh, the District Magistrate of Vaishali, issued the directive citing concerns over children’s health and safety as temperatures and heatwave conditions continue to intensify across the district.

According to the order, all government and private schools up to Class 8, along with pre-schools and Anganwadi Centres, will remain closed for academic and extracurricular activities until further directions. The District Magistrate instructed all school administrations to ensure strict compliance with the order and clarified that children must not be assembled on school premises during the restricted period under any circumstances. Heatwave Pushes India’s Daytime Electricity Demand to All-Time High of 270.82 GW.

The district administration has also informed the Education Department, Police Department, Health Department, and Block Development Officers regarding the implementation of the directive. Varsha Singh stated that the administration is closely monitoring the health situation of children and has directed educational institutions to reschedule postponed academic and non-academic activities for a later period.

Health experts have meanwhile advised parents to keep children indoors during peak afternoon hours due to the risk of heatstroke and dehydration. Parents have been urged to ensure adequate fluid intake for children, including water, ORS, and lemon water, while also encouraging light meals during the extreme heat conditions. The administration further advised that children showing symptoms of dehydration or heatstroke should immediately be taken to the nearest health centre for medical attention. Heatwave Alert: Maharashtra’s Brahmapuri Hottest in Country at 47.2 Degrees Celsius; Gradual Relief From Heat From May 29, Says IMD.

Officials said the preventive measure has been taken to safeguard children from the ongoing heatwave and reduce health risks across the district. Meanwhile, the temperatures in the maximum districts of Bihar are remaining above 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Rohtas, Arwal and Jehanabad have the highest temperatures. The situation in the state capital, Patna, also remains similar, with the temperature remaining above 40 degrees along with high humidity.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).