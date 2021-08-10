Munger, August 10: An eight-year-old girl was found dead with both her eyes gouged out in Munger district of Bihar on August 6. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the death, has now revealed that the girl was "sacrificed" to avoid miscarriage of an expectant mother. A tantrik, identified as Pervez Alam, and three other accused have been arrested in connection with the girl's death. Human Sacrifice of 15-Year-Old Boy Carried Out in Uttar Pradesh, Three Arrested.

Speaking to TOI, Munger Superintendent of Police JJ Reddy said sorcerer Pervez Alam suggested one Dilip Kumar, who lived in Padham village, to sacrifice a girl to avoid miscarriage of his pregnant wife. Kumar was introduced to the tantrik by his co-resident, Tanveer Alam. Pervez had told Kumar that the expectant mother should wear an amulet consecrated with blood and eyes of a virgin blood. Human Sacrifice Attempt: Injured Science Teacher's Son Dies.

"Dilip's wife had conceived after many unsuccessful years of pregnancy. Hence, he acted on the suggestion of the tantrik from neighbouring Khagaria district, which led to the gruesome killing of the minor girl," the SP was quoted as saying. The investigation revealed that the rituals for human sacrifice had taken place at a poultry farm of one Dasrath.

The girl was picked up when she was returning home alone after delivering lunch to her father, a fisherman. Later, her mutilated body with both her eyes gouged out was found from Safiabad police station area. Later, the tantrik made an amulet which Kumar's wife wore around her neck. Initially, cops arrested Kumar, Tanveer and Dasrath.

Pervez Alam was later arrested from Khagaria district. The had earlier suspected the death to be a case of sexual assault as marks of injury were found on the girl’s private parts. A case of rape and murder had been registered accordingly.

