Patna, Dec 12: A 26-year-old RTI activist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house in Buxar district.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Amit Rai, who was allegedly found hanging in the bedroom of his house located in the industrial area of Buxar district. He reportedly committed suicide on Friday evening.

According to Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Buxar Industrial area, Rai's family members went out for dinner on Friday evening and he was alone in the house.

"Rai used a bedsheet to hang himself from the ceiling fan. When his family members returned home, they found his body hanging from the fan. They rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead," Kumar said.

"In a statement to police, one of the family members of the deceased activist said he was suffering from depression for some time. However, he did not give the actual reason for depression," the SHO added.

