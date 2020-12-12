New Delhi, December 12: As the deadlock continues between farmer unions and the Centre, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala hinted at a renewed bid to reach common ground in the "next 28-40 hours". The 32-year-old, who is key to the stability of BJP-led government in Haryana, said the government would hold another round of negotiation soon with the protesters.

"I'm hopeful that there is mutual consent between the Centre and farmers' Union and we can resolve this issue by talks. I'm hopeful for next 28 to 40 hours, there will be another round of talks and some conclusive statement can be out," he said. Farmer Leaders Harden Stand, Want Government to Bring MSP Guarantee Bill.

Chautala's remarks came shortly after he met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the national capital. While Chautala has so far remained firm on his support to the BJP, his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is under intense political pressure.

Update by ANI

It's my responsibility as representative of farmers to secure their rights. I discussed the matter with Union Ministers, I'm hopeful that a way will be found with mutual consent & the standoff will be resolved. The Centre is positive: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala https://t.co/83ZLR6m9d5 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2020

With the bulk of its elected legislators representing rural constituencies, the party is reportedly under pressure over continuing its support to the BJP-led government in Haryana, despite the row over the farm reform laws.

The farmer leaders, earlier this week, hardened their position by rejecting the proposal sent by the government offering a "written assurance" on MSP. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation representing the farmer unions involved in the agitation, said it wants a law guaranteeing MSP apart from the complete rollback of the three farm laws that were passed in September-end.

