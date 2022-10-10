Patna October 10: Angry with husband over a quarrel, a woman threw her three kids into a well and then committed suicide in Bihar's Kaimur district on Monday.

The deceased is identified as Rinky Devi, a native of Pateria village under Bhagwanpur police station, had a heated exchange of words with her husband on Sunday night. Bihar Shocker: Three of Family Injured in Acid Attack in Rohtas.

The police said that they were informed by local villagers after they went missing from their house. When they looked into the well, the slippers of the woman were floating there. Rajasthan Acid Attack: Bike-Borne Man Throws Chemical At Two Girls in Jaipur.

"We immediately reached the spot and started rescue operation. The dead bodies of the woman and three kids including two sons were found inside the well. We have recovered them and sent for the postmortem," said an officer of Bhagwanpur police station.

"We have arrested deceased's husband and interrogation is underway to know the exact reasons," he said.

