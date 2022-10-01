An unidentified bike-borne man threw a chemical at two girls in Jaipur's Sanganer Sadar on Saturday. The girls were rushed to the hospital where first aid was done. Reportedly, they are out of danger. The investigation is underway to track down the suspect, said Jaipur police. Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Factory Co-Worker in Ludhiana, Posts Obscene Photo Online; Booked.

