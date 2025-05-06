Mumbai, May 6: A 40-year-old woman in Bihar’s Samastipur district allegedly died by suicide late Saturday night after a dispute with her husband, who chose to watch an IPL match at a neighbour’s house instead of helping the family during a time of financial hardship. The incident occurred in Malpur Purvi Patti Tarsapur Ward-2 under Dalsinghsarai police station.

The woman, identified as Ishrat Khatoon, reportedly asked her husband, Mohd Rizwan, to arrange firewood for cooking earlier in the day. Rizwan refused, claiming he had no money, and instead spent the evening at a neighbour’s place watching IPL. The neglect towards household responsibilities and worsening financial strain led to a heated argument between the two, according to police sources. Samastipur Shocker: Bihar Man Arrested for Killing Daughter Who Eloped with Boyfriend from Another Caste, Body Found in Locked Bathroom.

When Rizwan returned home around 10 PM after the match, he found Ishrat hanging from the ceiling with a scarf. Neighbours were immediately alerted and called the police, who arrived at the scene and sent the body for a postmortem at Sadar Hospital. Dalsinghsarai SHO Irshad Alam said preliminary investigations suggest suicide was caused by domestic discord and financial stress. Samastipur: Railway Guard Misbehaves With Specially-Abled Man, Holds Him by His Collar Onboard Vaishali Superfast Express Train in Bihar; Disturbing Video Surfaces. Samastipur: Railway Guard Misbehaves With Specially-Abled Man, Holds Him by His Collar Onboard Vaishali Superfast Express Train in Bihar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Neighbours described Ishrat as generally calm but noticeably disturbed in recent days. The couple had five children and often fought over money. “She was frustrated over repeated issues, and Saturday’s argument was the tipping point,” said the SHO. The exact cause of death will be confirmed following the postmortem. Investigations are currently underway.

