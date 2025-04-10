A man in Bihar’s Samastipur district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 25-year-old daughter, Sakshi, after she eloped with her boyfriend to Delhi. The accused, Mukesh Singh, an ex-serviceman, reportedly convinced Sakshi to return home on April 7 and later killed her. Her decomposing body was found last night in a locked bathroom of their residence after her mother grew suspicious and alerted the police. Sakshi had fled on March 4 with her boyfriend, a collegemate from another caste. Singh had also reportedly tried to find and kill the boyfriend, but failed. During questioning, he confessed to the crime. Police say the incident appears to be an honour killing, and further investigation is underway. Nadia Shocker: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter in West Bengal Over ‘Illicit Relationship’ of His Wife, Arrested.

Man Kills Daughter in Bihar

