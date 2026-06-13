‘Blockade Violations Won’t Be Tolerated’: Marco Rubio Tells S Jaishankar After India Protests Tanker Attacks

India has strongly protested to the United States following attacks on commercial oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz region that resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue during a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on June 13, reiterating New Delhi's concerns over the use of force against civilian shipping.

Following the discussion, Jaishankar shared details of the conversation on X, stating, “Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India’s strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners. Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified."

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route for crude oil and energy supplies. MT Settebello Tanker Attack: 3 Missing Indian Sailors Confirmed Dead in US Military Strike Off Oman Coast.

According to a statement released by the US Department of Justice, Rubio discussed recent developments in the region with Jaishankar and stressed Washington's position regarding maritime security.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke yesterday with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The two officials discussed recent events in the Strait of Hormuz. The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait. He underscored that violations of the US blockade and the illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated," the statement read. MT Jalveer Attacked: Commercial Vessel Comes Under Attack off Oman Coast, Third Ship With Indian Crew Targeted Near Strait of Hormuz.

The diplomatic exchange follows a series of incidents involving commercial tankers carrying Indian crew members. On June 8, a Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was reportedly disabled by US forces. All crew members were rescued safely and no injuries were reported.

However, on June 10, another Palau-flagged tanker, MT Settebello, was struck, resulting in the deaths of three Indian sailors. The deceased were identified as deck cadet Aditya Sharma, engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya and chief engineer Patnala Suresh. Another vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker carrying 20 Indian nationals, was also reportedly attacked later in the week.

In response, India lodged a strong diplomatic protest and summoned the US Chargé d'Affaires. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the use of lethal force against civilian shipping and warned that attacks on commercial vessels threaten the safety and stability of international maritime trade.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also called for restraint, stating that attacks on merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members must stop immediately. He emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in the region.

The latest developments have added fresh strain to India-US diplomatic engagements, while raising concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers working aboard international commercial vessels operating in the Gulf region.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).