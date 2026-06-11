MT Jalveer Attacked: Commercial Vessel Comes Under Attack off Oman Coast, Third Ship With Indian Crew Targeted Near Strait of Hormuz

A commercial vessel, MT Jalveer, came under attack off the coast of Oman on Thursday, June 11, marking the third reported incident involving a merchant ship with Indian crew members in the region within days. Authorities are monitoring the situation, while initial reports indicate that all crew members aboard the vessel are safe.

The incident occurred near Oman's Shinas port amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. The Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed that it is closely coordinating with local authorities to gather further information and assess the situation. Strait of Hormuz Tanker Attack: IMO Condemns Strike on MT Settebello as US Confirms Military Action; 3 Indian Seafarers Missing.

MT Jalveer Attacked off Oman Coast: Indian Embassy Monitoring Situation

We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today . We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details. — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 11, 2026

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Embassy in Oman said: "We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details."

People familiar with the matter identified the vessel as MT Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker. While details regarding damage to the vessel or potential injuries were not immediately available, initial reports suggested that all crew members were safe. MT Marivex Missile Attack: All 24 Indians Aboard Oil Tanker Brought to Safety After Missile Strike Off Oman (Watch Videos).

Third Incident Involving Indian-Crewed Vessel

The reported attack on MT Jalveer comes amid a series of incidents involving merchant vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. According to reports, this is the third vessel carrying Indian crew members to come under attack in the region within a week.

The latest development follows the attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, which was struck off the Oman coast earlier this week.

Earlier on Thursday, authorities confirmed that three Indian crew members who had initially been reported missing following the attack on MT Settebello had died.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said: "It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified."

"This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin. I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites."

According to the government, 21 Indian crew members were rescued from the vessel.

The Settebello incident came just two days after another Palau-flagged vessel, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian crew members, was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. All Indian crew members aboard Marivex were rescued.

According to reports, the strike was acknowledged by the US Central Command, which said the vessel had violated the ongoing blockade of Iranian ports by allegedly attempting to transport Iranian oil.

The Central Command has stated that American forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels and redirected 134 ships during ongoing maritime operations in the region.

Reacting to the attack on Settebello, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement condemning attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation."

The ministry described the repeated incidents as a direct consequence of the ongoing regional conflict. "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region."

The MEA also reiterated India's call for diplomacy and de-escalation. "The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest."

The attacks come as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate following recent military exchanges in the region. Shipping routes through the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz remain under heightened scrutiny due to their importance to global trade and energy supplies. Authorities in India and Oman continue to monitor the situation involving MT Jalveer, with further details expected as investigations progress.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).