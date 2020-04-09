BMC Declares 381 Areas in Mumbai as Containment Zones to Prevent Coronavirus Spread, Bans Vegetables, Fruits Markets, Hawkers in Buffer Zones of Dharavi; Check Full List

Police distributing food to the needy amid coronavirus lockdown in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 9: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday declared 381 areas as containment zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai. The decision has been taken after 162 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1297. Also, BMC has confirmed that they will come up with door-to-door supply of essentials in the area soon. Click here to check the ward-wise list of containment zones issued by the BMC.

Informing about the latest update, one of the BMC's containment zones include Dharavi where vegetable or fruit markets, hawkers and sellers have been banned. However, pharmacies in the area are allowed to remain open. BMC Makes Wearing Mask Mandatory in Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Spread, Warns Strict Action Against Violators.

ANi Tweet on BMC's Announcement on Supply of Essentials in Containment Zones:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that they will come up with door to door supply of essentials in the area, by later today or tomorrow. #Mumbai #Maharashtra https://t.co/1GrrFRxI8z — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

BMC List of Areas in Dharavi where vegetable and fruit hawkers have been banned

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) orders ban on all vegetable/fruit markets, hawkers & sellers in containment area/buffer zone in Dharavi, during the lockdown period, as a precaution against #COVID19. Pharmacies in the area are allowed to remain open. #Mumbai #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/UdcJiAgmYa — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, BMC made wearing of the masks compulsory for every person moving for whatsoever purpose in markets, hospitals, streets or at every public place. The BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi even said that those violating these instructions would be punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code. The move comes after number of coronavirus positive cases spiked in Mumbai and nearby regions.

In the meantime, Mumbai Police have registered 464 cases under section 188 of IPC against violators of Corona Lockdown. 3,634 cases have been registered against violators since March 20. 2,850 people have been arrested released on bail till Wednesday, said Mumbai Police.