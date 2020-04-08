BMC Makes Wearing Mask Mandatory in Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Spread, Warns Strict Action Against Violators

File image of BMC headquarters | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, April 8: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday made wearing of the masks compulsory for every person moving for whatsoever purpose in markets, hospitals, streets or at every public place. The BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi even said that those violating these instructions would be punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code. The move comes after number of coronavirus positive cases spiked in Mumbai and nearby regions.

Releasing a circular on Wednesday, as tweeted by several journalists and politicians, the BMC Commissioner said, "All person will be moving for wahtsoever purpose and under whatever reason aithurity in public place, like street, hospital, office, markets must be wearing 3 ply mask or cloth mask compulsarily." The following order is also applicable for people traveling on their personal vehicles. BMC Orders 80,000 Personal Protective Equipment Kits as Coronavirus Cases Rise in Mumbai.

Here's the tweet by a journalist:

Earlier in the day, BMC Commissioner informed that BMC has placed an order for 80,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to combat Coronavirus. The BMC Commissioner even added that currently they have 15,000 PPEs, which is not enough to fight with coronavirus in the metropolitan city.

Apart from the above information, the BMC Commissioner said that they would begin conducting ‘Rapid Antibody Test’ for its 5,000 health workers to check COVID-19. In the first phase, nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers and BEST bus drivers ferrying essential services staff among others will be tested. In the test, plasma for antibodies will be screened that the body develops against the virus.

It is to be known that Mumbai has witnessed more than 650 COVID-19 cases, out of which 40 have been declared dead. Meanwhile, BMC has carried out 890 tests per million and attributed to aggressive approach to tracing rather than reacting. India is currently in the middle of a 21-days nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus that has already claimed 124 lives in the country.