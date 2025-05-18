Mumbai, May 18: The eagerly awaited Bodoland Lottery Result for Sunday, May 18, 2025, will be declared shortly. Organised by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this government-approved lottery is among Assam’s most popular. Results are released three times a day—12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM—and can be checked on the official website bodolotteries.com.

With substantial cash rewards up for grabs, the Bodoland Lottery continues to attract thousands of hopefuls daily. The platform's ad-free, user-friendly website ensures players can easily view the winning numbers. Whether you're a seasoned player or trying your luck today, your ticket might just be the lucky one.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery announces its results thrice a day—12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. It is simple to check the entire list of winning numbers by clicking on the official website, [bodolotteries.com]. The results are uploaded in neat, downloadable PDF files, making it easy to enjoy a smooth experience free from distractions. Check the results for May 18, 2025, now and find out if luck has smiled on your ticket today.

In India, lotteries are legally sanctioned in a minimum of 13 states such as Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Nagaland. These state-operated lotteries conduct several draws within the day and week, providing ample chances for individuals to test their luck and win attractive rewards.

