Boisar, January 16: In a shocking incident, a man in Maharashtra’s Boisar region murdered his girlfriend and hid her dead body in the bathroom loft of their rented flat for four months to avoid the foul smell. Reports inform that the 24-year-old man identified as Suraj Harmalkar, a contract driver had murdered his 26-year-old girlfriend named Amita after she refused to marry him. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused and the victim were in a relationship for the past four years and the man allegedly used to force Amit to get married to him. The report adds that Harmalkar had married earlier but is estranged from his wife. The Boisar MIDC police arrested Harmalkar, a resident of Vrindavan building in Vangaon, for allegedly murdering Amita on October 21, 2020.

The HT report adds that the man had hidden Amita’s body is the bathroom of their rented flat and to avoid suspicion, Harmalkar allegedly went to the flat every morning and stayed till noon. Police informed that According to the police, Harmalkar had rented the flat in October and invited Amita to the flat and strangled her to death. He later bought cement, mortar, anti-leakage glue and dumped Amita’s body in the bathroom loft and sealed it. The accused continued to pay rent to the landlord. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Found Living With Mother's Dead Body For Past 9 Months.

The man posed to be Amita and replied to messages from her family and friends on her phone. According to details by Police, the accused had sent messages to her family saying that he and Amita were married and were living in Vapi, but the family never received any phone calls. The incident came to light when victim’s brother saw Harmalkar in Boisar and fled from the spot. Following this, the brother approached the police saying that he saw Harmarkal in Boisar whereas he was allegedly in Vapi.

The victim’s brother said that he was not able to talk to his sister since the past four months. Following his complaint, the police started a search for the accused. The cops traced the accused near a petrol pump in Boisar and nabbed him by tracking his location. During the interrogation, Harmalkar confessed to the crime.

