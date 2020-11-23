Mumbai, November 23: Police have detained a 53-old-woman in Mumbai after she was found living with her mother's dead body for past several months. The woman's 83-year-old mother had died in March and she did not inform anyone. According to neighbours, the woman is suffering from mental issues and has no friends or family in Mumbai. The incident took place in Chuim Village, Bandra (West). Mumbai: Missing COVID-19 Patient Found Dead Inside Hospital Toilet, BMC Orders Inquiry.

Shanti Devi (name changed) had been living with the body of her mother on the ground floor of their cottage near Ahmed Bakery during the entire lockdown, Mumbai Mirror reported. On November 20, Shanti Devi started throwing household and personal waste outside her window. Neighbours informed the police. When cops visited her house, they found her mother’s body in one of the rooms. Mumbai: 4 Men Arrested For Allegedly Raping 44-Year-Old Woman in Mankhurd.

Neighbours say it was difficult to make friendship with Shanti Devi. "This could be the reason she didn’t reach out to her neighbours when her mother died. She had no friends and probably didn’t know what to do. We would have arranged for her mother’s funeral. She was a lovely lady," a neighbour was quoted as saying. This is not the first time that Shanti Devi kept a dead body at her house.

A few years ago, when her dog died, she kept the body inside the house for days. Her bedridden mother had then alerted the neighbours, who removed the dead dog from the house. Police will conduct a medical examination of Shanti Devi and based on the assessment, she will receive treatment, an officer said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).