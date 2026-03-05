New Delhi, March 5: Indonesian authorities have discovered human remains believed to belong to Igor Komarov, the 28 year old son of a prominent Ukrainian businessman, in a shocking case that has drawn global attention. Police say the remains, including a severed head and limbs found in a remote area of Bali, may be linked to a violent kidnapping that involved a USD 10 million ransom demand.

Komarov was reportedly vacationing in Bali with his girlfriend, lifestyle influencer Yeva Mishalova, and a friend when he was abducted by a group of armed men. Shortly after his disappearance, a disturbing video began circulating online showing the victim severely injured. In the clip, Komarov appeared to read a prepared statement claiming his ribs and legs had been broken while pleading with his family to pay the ransom. Igor Komarov Dead? Dismembered Body Parts Found on Bali Beach After Kidnapping of Ukraine Mob Boss Oleksandr ‘Narik’ Petrovsky’s Son, DNA Test Underway.

Investigators believe the kidnappers may have tracked the group’s location through social media posts shared during their stay at luxury villas on the island.

The investigation intensified after Alexander “Yermak” Petrovsky, who was with Komarov during the trip, reportedly managed to escape the attack and alert police. Authorities used CCTV footage and GPS data from rental vehicles to trace suspects to a villa in Bali’s Tabanan regency, where forensic teams later discovered bloodstains and evidence linked to the abduction. Igor Komarov and Yeva Mishalova Viral Video From Bali: Ukraine Can’t Confirm or Deny Kidnapping Allegations.

Police have arrested a key suspect identified as “CH”, who was allegedly attempting to flee using a forged passport. However, six other suspects remain at large.

Reports have also raised allegations of links to Eastern European organised crime networks, with Indonesian authorities working alongside international agencies, including Interpol, as the case shifts from kidnapping to a suspected premeditated murder investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

