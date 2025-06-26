Jaipur, June 26: A bomb threat sent via email to Jaipur’s ESIC Hospital sparked a major security scare on Thursday, prompting a swift and coordinated response from multiple agencies. The email, signed in the name of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab, went beyond the threat of violence, alleging a broader conspiracy involving fake passports issued to former LTTE members. The hospital administration immediately alerted authorities after receiving the mail. Soon, teams from the local police, fire department, bomb disposal squad, civil defence, and cyber cell reached the hospital and conducted a thorough search.

No suspicious items were found, and the operation was later called off. What raised alarm was the content of the email. It accused Tamil Nadu IPS officer Davidson Devasirvatham of facilitating the issuance of fake passports to ex-LTTE operatives through a travel agency allegedly run by his wife. The email further claimed that these individuals had been recruited by Pakistan and were travelling in a "bio-bubble" car equipped with mobile phones and fuses to trigger chemical attacks. Air India Birmingham-Delhi Flight AI114 Receives Bomb Threat, Completes Security Checks After Being Diverted to Riyadh.

It also warned that if their plan appeared to fail, the suspects might detonate a nerve gas IED inside the hospital. The email urged authorities to immediately inform the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and investigate the officer’s role. It also suggested that the fake passports could be verified from the Intelligence Department’s Madurai office. Claiming authenticity, the sender stated that they were personally involved in the conspiracy, insisting it was not a hoax. Chennai: Deloitte Robotics Engineer Rene Joshilda Sent 21 Bomb Threat Emails Across 12 States, Claimed Air India AI171 Crash To Frame Man Who Rejected Her; Arrested.

This incident adds to a string of recent hoax threats in Jaipur. On May 8, 12, and 13, similar bomb threats targeted the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, with one email also demanding justice for a rape victim. A woman from Ahmedabad was later arrested in connection with those threats, having allegedly sent four to five such emails. Another threat was reported on May 9, when the Jaipur Metro received an email referencing the so-called “Operation Sindoor.” No explosives were found in that case either. The latest threat email has been forwarded to the cyber cell for further investigation, particularly due to its possible links with previous hoax messages and the grave accusations made against a serving IPS officer.

