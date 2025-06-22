Air India flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi received a bomb threat on Saturday, June 21. An Air India Spokesperson said that the Birmingham-Delhi flight was diverted to Riyadh after a bomb threat. Air India flight AI144 landed safely in Riyadh, where it completed security checks. Baggage Blunder in Bihar: Passengers Clash With Staff at Patna Airport after 2 Air India Flights From Bengaluru and Chennai Arrive Without Luggage, Videos Go Viral.

Air India Flight AI114 Receives Bomb Threat

Flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi on June 21 received a bomb threat and was consequently diverted to Riyadh, where it landed safely and completed security checks: Air India Spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)