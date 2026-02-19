New Delhi, February 19: Silver rates (silver prices) in India plummeted to a fresh low for the year today, February 19, marking a significant downturn for the precious metal. The retail price for silver currently stands at INR 2,54,900 per kilogram, a sharp decline of approximately INR 100 from the previous day. This ongoing "freefall" follows a volatile few weeks for the white metal, which has now crashed nearly 38 per cent from its all-time high of INR 4.10 lakh recorded in late January. Analysts describe the current trend as a period of "capitulation" in the futures market, driven by a combination of a surging US dollar and profit-booking. Scroll below to check silver prices in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

City-Wise Breakdown of Silver Rates: Widespread Declines Across Metros

The price drop has been uniform across most major Indian cities, though southern markets like Chennai continue to maintain a slight premium due to higher regional demand and local tax structures. Gold Rate Today, February 19, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rates Today As of February 19, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,54,900 Mumbai INR 2,54,900 Chennai INR 2,59,900 Hyderabad INR 2,59,900 Bengaluru INR 2,54,900 Ahmedabad INR 2,54,900 Kolkata INR 2,54,900 Pune INR 2,54,900 Kerala INR 2,59,900 Vadodara INR 2,54,900

Factors Driving the Price Crash

The primary catalyst for today's decline is a "liquidity vacuum" caused by the closure of major Asian markets, including China, for the Lunar New Year holidays. China is the world's largest consumer of industrial silver, and its absence from the market has drained global liquidity, making prices more susceptible to volatility. Silver Rate Today, February 18, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Other critical factors include:

US Dollar Strength: A firm US dollar has made dollar-denominated silver more expensive for Indian importers, weighing heavily on domestic sentiment.

Profit-Booking: Following the spectacular rally in January, institutional investors are aggressively booking profits, further accelerating the downward trajectory.

Geopolitical Thaw: Easing tensions in the Middle East and fresh diplomatic discussions in Ukraine have reduced the immediate need for "safe-haven" assets. Interestingly, while silver has crashed, gold has remained relatively resilient. This has pushed the gold-silver ratio to historic highs above 95:1, a level that historically suggests silver is significantly undervalued compared to gold.

