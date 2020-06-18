Boycott Chinese Goods Protests: People Take to Streets, Burning Effigies of China President Xi Jinping, Destroy Their Made-in-China TV Sets, Watch Videos

Bihar, June 18: Following the violent face-off between India and Chinese army in the Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, there have been widespread protests across several parts of the country against China. Locals, including politicians, took to the streets to demand a ban on Chinese goods and products.

According to a video shared by ANI, Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav climbed a JCB machine in Patna to blacken the banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer. There have been several reports and videos of people burning the Chinese flag and effigies of President Xi Jinping. In an appeal to 'boycott, Chinese products' few people in Surat were seen destroying a TV to bits and pieces as border tensions escalate between India and China. Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

Pappu Yadav Blackens the Banner of Chinese Mobile Phone Manufacturer, Watch Video:

#WATCH Bihar: Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav climbs a JCB machine in Patna to blacken banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer. pic.twitter.com/TSUBGx8WvI — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Here are few more images of people protesting against Chinese products & President Xi:

People Throwing Away TV sets:

The toughest response to China by far from India has been from RWA. pic.twitter.com/yPfxONqoOk — Scotchy(Chronological) (@scotchism) June 17, 2020

Anti-China protests also took place in UP's Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. Similarly, protests were also seen in Patna in Bihar and Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat in Gujarat, where also photos of President Jinping and the Chinese flag were burned. The official statement issued by the Indian Army confirmed the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with China on the intervening night of June 15-16.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).