Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley

New Delhi, June 16: The official statement issued by Indian Army confirmed the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley following the clash on intervening night of June 15-16. The armed forces have confirmed the death of 20 Indian soldiers in violent face-off which had erupted in the region. 20 Indian Soldiers Killed in Galwan Valley Face-Off, Over 40 Casualties on Chinese Side: Reports.

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15-16 June," confirmed the Army, marking a significant development. The two sides had reportedly initiated military-level talks following the fatal clashes which reportedly led to casualties on the Chinese side as well.

"17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the Army statement read.

Earlier in the day, the armed forces had confirmed the demise of three personnel - one Army officer and two soldiers. The revised statement, however, raised the fatality toll on Indian side to 20.

The Army, while confirming the disengagement, underlined that all measures would be enacted to ensure the territorial security of India. "Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," it said.

Update by ANI

Increase in Chinese chopper activity observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them during face-off with Indian troops in Galwan valley: Sources to ANI https://t.co/uMExblXYxq — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

According to sources linked to news agency ANI, the People's Liberation Army of China have sustained 43 casualties, including dead and severely injured. The report claimed that Chinese choppers were seen in the area to take back the bodies.

The official sources on both sides could not confirm the number of casualties sustained by China, and whether fatalities were sustained by the PLA.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier in the day laid the blame squarely on China for the violent face-off. The Ministry accused the Chinese side of attempting to "change the status quo" in the region, which led to the violence.

Tensions along the Sino-Indian border in Ladakh sector erupted in early May, after the Chinese troopers reportedly exceeded the area of their patrolling. Military and diplomatic channels were used in bid to peacefully resolve the border row. On June 6, a high-level military commanders' meeting was also held between the sides.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).