Kolkata, August 4: The medical board in a private hospital here treating the former West Bengal chief minister, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is actively considering to shift him from Ryles tube feeding to normal feeding, hospital sources said. The former chief minister was attended to by reputed pulmonologist Dr (Professor) Dhiman Ganguly, who said that although the condition of Bhattacharjee is improving considering his age and certain chronic illness, a magical overnight recovery cannot be expected. “His medical conditions are improving slowly and the further recovery process will also be gradual,” said Dr Ganguly.

A member of the medical board attending him said that although the medical conditions of the former chief minister have improved currently it cannot be said that he is fully out of crisis as of now. “One good thing is that he can sustain without ByPap support for a substantial period of time every day,” he said. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update: Former West Bengal CM Regains Full Senses, Insists on Withdrawal of ByPap Support.

Meanwhile, in the morning medical bulletin issued on Friday, it has been said that the intravenous antibiotics that the former chief minister is kept under will continue till Saturday. “His overall clinical status remains stable,” the morning bulletin read.

Meanwhile, hospital sources said that on Saturday the medical will decide on whether to keep him under IV antibiotic dosage or not. Once this was decided a decision on his probable date of release from the hospital will be taken. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update: Former West Bengal CM Taken Off Invasive Ventilation Support As Health Improves.

The former chief minister since Tuesday evening started insisting on his release from the hospital after his condition stabilized. However, later he was convinced by the doctors and his party comrades in CPI(M) visiting him. He was admitted to the hospital on July 29 afternoon with lower respiratory tract infection and Type-II respiratory failure

