Burari Building Collapse Video: Another Building Collapses in Delhi After Explosion Days After Saket Tragedy Kills 6

A building collapsed in Delhi’s Burari area late Monday, June 1, following a reported explosion-like incident in a house in Mukundpur, officials said. Authorities suspect people may be trapped under the debris as emergency teams continue rescue operations at the site.

The incident comes just days after a deadly five-storey building collapse near Saket Metro Station that killed six people and injured several others, raising renewed concerns over building safety and construction compliance in parts of the capital. How a Phone Call Saved Kshitij Pratap After Delhi Building Collapse.

Burari Building Collapse Video

Update North Delhi -- Burari/Mukundpur It was a huge explosion 💥 Rescue operation is on People are trapped under debris @DelhiPolice@CPDelhi@DcpNorthDelhi https://t.co/In6ij9nuA1 pic.twitter.com/uNz4o2FvP5 — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) June 2, 2026

Blast Reported Before Building Collapse in Burari

According to initial reports, the collapse occurred around 9:30 pm in the Mukundpur area of Burari. The Fire Department said it received a call at 9:37 am reporting a suspected blast followed by a house collapse.

“Delhi Fire Service received a call at 9:37 a.m. about a suspected blast and subsequent house collapse in Mukundpur. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and emergency teams are assessing the situation. Further details are awaited," said the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) in a statement. Mumbai Building Collapse: Portion of an Under-Construction Building Collapses in Versova, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Officials said five fire tenders were deployed to the location, and search-and-rescue operations are currently underway. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion or the extent of the damage.

Possible Trapped Persons Under Debris

Officials said some people are suspected to be trapped beneath the rubble. Emergency teams are assessing the site to determine the scale of the collapse and carry out rescue operations. More details are expected as authorities gain access to the affected structure and begin clearing debris.

Saket Collapse Highlights Ongoing Safety Concerns

The latest incident follows a major building collapse near Saket Metro Station in South Delhi on Friday evening, where six people died and eight others were injured. Authorities said more than 10 people were rescued from the debris and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The building housed a coaching institute, cafés, and office spaces and was undergoing construction work on its upper floors at the time of the incident. Following the Saket collapse, rescue teams deployed heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-locating cameras, and sniffer dogs to search for survivors trapped under the debris.

Officials confirmed that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site to review rescue operations. Delhi Police also arrested the owner of the multi-storey building as part of the ongoing investigation into the collapse.

With back-to-back structural failures reported in South Delhi, authorities are expected to examine possible violations in construction norms and safety regulations. Rescue operations in Burari are ongoing, and officials have said further updates will be shared once the situation is assessed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Atul Krishnan), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).