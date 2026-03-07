A portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Mumbai’s Versova area on the morning of Saturday, March 7. Following this, the fire brigade and local police rushed to the area. The incident occurred during active construction hours when a portion of the structure fell. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were recorded as workers and pedestrians managed to clear the area in time. Local authorities have cordoned off the immediate vicinity to clear the debris and are currently investigating whether the project adhered to mandatory safety protocols. Mumbai Building Collapse: Portion of Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Madanpura Area, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Building Collapse

