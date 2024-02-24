Chennai, February 24: A head constable, identified as Velmurugan, was suspended on Thursday following allegations of harassing a woman by asking her to remove her burqa as it hid “her beautiful face”. The woman, referred to as Mariam (name changed for privacy), had visited the police station to inquire about the status of her vehicle theft complaint.

TOI reported that Mariam had lodged a complaint about her missing two-wheeler on February 14. After spotting her stolen vehicle near Pudupet two days later, she informed the police, who subsequently recovered the vehicle. Chennai Shocker: Man Stabs, Slits Mother’s Neck for Not Serving Food in Ambattur, Arrested.

When Mariam requested the immediate return of her vehicle, Velmurugan informed her that she would have to retrieve it from the court due to the registered FIR. When she was hesitant and broke down, he told her that she looked beautiful even when she was crying and told her to remove the burqa as it hid her face. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Female Techie Burnt to Death by Jilted Lover in Chennai for Rejecting His Proposal; Accused Arrested.

Following the incident, Mariam filed a complaint against Velmurugan. Senior police officers launched an inquiry into the matter, which resulted in Velmurugan’s suspension.

In another news, a 32-year-old man named Shiva was arrested for allegedly stabbing and slitting the neck of his mother in Ambattur on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Rani, 72, is currently hospitalised and her condition is reported to be critical.

The incident occurred when Shiva, who was reportedly drunk, returned home and found his mother at his sister’s house on the ninth floor, playing with her grandchildren. He demanded that she immediately return home to serve him food.

