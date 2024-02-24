Chennai, February 24: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man named Shiva was arrested for allegedly stabbing and slitting the neck of his mother in Ambattur on Thursday night. The victim, identified as Rani, 72, is currently hospitalised and her condition is reported to be critical.

TOI reported that the incident occurred when Shiva, who was reportedly drunk, returned home and found his mother at his sister's house on the ninth floor, playing with her grandchildren. He demanded that she immediately return home to serve him food.

When Rani ignored his demands, an argument ensued which escalated into a physical altercation. Shiva then attacked his mother with a kitchen knife.

Shiva’s sister intervened, overpowered him, and chased him away. Rani was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

The police were informed by neighbours, leading to Shiva’s arrest. He has been charged with attempted murder. The Ambattur Estate police are currently investigating the case.

