Chennai, December 24: A 25-year-old female techie was chained and burnt to death, allegedly by a transman, in the suburbs of Chennai, police said on Sunday. The half-charred body of R. Nandini, 25, was recovered at Thalambur on Saturday night. According to police, she was chained and had deep injuries from a blade on her neck, hands and legs.

Police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old transman, who allegedly killed the woman for turning down his proposal. The accused, identified as Vetrimaran, and Nandini, both natives of Madurai, had been working in a software company in Thoraipakkam for the last few months. They had become friends and later fell in love. Delhi Shocker: Jilted Lover Arrested for Creating Fake Instagram Profile of Minor Girl, Sharing Her Objectionable Photos in Revenge Bid Against Elder Sister.

However, recently when Vetrimaran told Nandini about his gender identity and proposed to her, she turned him down. Nandini had subsequently started a relationship with another man and this had enraged Vetrimaran. He wanted to take revenge by killing her. Bengaluru Shocker: Jilted Lover Stabs Woman to Death Outside Her Workplace, Arrested.

On Saturday, Nandini’s birthday, the accused took her out saying he wanted to give her a surprise. The accused took her to an isolated place, tied her and after inflicting injuries with a blade set her ablaze, police said.

