Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced to 6 Months in Singapore Jail for Contempt Over Asset Disclosure Violations

A Singapore court has sentenced Byju Raveendran, the founder of the embattled Indian education technology company Byju’s, to six months in prison for contempt of court. The ruling, reported by Bloomberg on May 27, 2026, stems from his repeated failure to comply with judicial directives regarding the disclosure and management of his assets. The Singapore court found that Raveendran systematically disobeyed multiple orders linked to his financial holdings. According to people familiar with the matter, this pattern of non-compliance dates back to April 2024. As part of the sentencing, the court ordered Raveendran to surrender to the authorities and mandated that he pay legal costs totaling S$90,000 (approximately USD 70,500).

Furthermore, the judicial order requires Raveendran to submit documentation establishing his precise legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte. This Singapore-registered corporate entity holds shares in an affiliated company and has been a focal point of the ongoing financial scrutiny. The contempt proceedings were initiated by a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The sovereign wealth fund had previously invested heavily in Byju's during an down-round funding phase, a period when the startup was actively downsizing operations and laying off workers. In these proceedings, Qatar Holdings was represented by the law firm Drew & Napier, while Byju's Investments was represented by Fervent Chambers. Byju Raveendran, CEO of Embattled BYJU’s, Says ‘I Am Not Giving Up…Will Come Back in Power’, Shares His Passion for Teaching Students.

Raveendran's exact current whereabouts remain unconfirmed, and he has not yet publicly responded to requests for comment regarding the sentencing. This prison sentence marks the most severe personal legal escalation for the entrepreneur, whose corporate empire has unraveled significantly over the past two years. Once celebrated as one of India's premier tech startup success stories, Think & Learn Pvt. (the parent company of Byju's) has been hollowed out by multi-jurisdictional legal battles, heavy debt defaults, and intense pushback from international creditors. ‘I Am Not a Flower, I Am the Fire’: Byju Raveendran Says FIR Filed Against Those Involved in a ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ Against BYJU’S.

The developments in Singapore run parallel to extensive litigation in the United States. In late 2025, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware issued a default judgment exceeding $1 billion against Raveendran. That American ruling followed a prolonged dispute with lenders represented by GLAS Trust Company LLC over a defaulted $1.2 billion term loan and the alleged fraudulent transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars in loan proceeds.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).