Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech firm Byju’s, shared a post on April 7, 2025, targeting individuals that he believes are part of a conspiracy against his company. In his social media post, Raveendran said that Byju’s has filed an FIR against those involved in what he called a “criminal conspiracy.” The post read, " Pankaj, the RP who illegally handed over the insolvency process to Dinkar, Rahul & Lokesh from EY who are the agents of GLAS, a collective of crooks." He ended the post and said, “I am not a flower; I am the fire that will shatter GLAS.” AI Rivalry: Google Paying Employees for up to 12-Month To Not Join Competitors by Making Them Sign Noncomplete Agreements, Say Reports.

FIR filed against those involved in a criminal conspiracy against BYJU'S: Pankaj, the RP who illegally handed over the insolvency process to Dinkar, Rahul & Lokesh from EY who are the agents of GLAS, a collective of crooks. I am not a flower; I am the fire that will shatter GLAS. pic.twitter.com/djwCbAku8i — Byju Raveendran (@ByjuofBYJUS) April 7, 2025

