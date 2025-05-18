Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of BYJU's, shared his thoughts about the embattling edtech company in an interview. He said that mistakes were made, but at an early stage, and they were fixed. He said that BYJU's served around 6 million students, and the complaints were only in thousands. He also opened up about providing 5.5 million students free products. Byju Raveendran spoke about his passion for teaching students and said that the company, BYJU's, would come back in power. BYJU's suffered losses, laid off employees, and said that a good teacher would never leave students halfway through. Byju's Alpha, the US-based financing arm, has accused Raveendran, his wife and co-founder Divya Gokulnath, and former executive Anita Kishore of diverting USD 533 million in loan funds. Sridhar Vembu, Zoho’s Chief Scientist, Warns About Risk Associated Software Engineer Jobs, Says LLMs and Tooling Could Lead to Layoffs and ‘Only Paranoids Survive’.

BYJU's Co-Founder and CEO Said 'Not Giving Up'

