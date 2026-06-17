Can a Child's Testimony Seal a POCSO Conviction? Kerala High Court Answers in Madrasa S*xual Assault Case

The Kerala High Court has upheld the conviction and 20-year prison sentence of a madrasa teacher for s*xually assaulting a nine-year-old student. Justice A. Badharudeen dismissed the appeal filed by the convict, Rasheed, confirming a 2023 ruling by the Special POCSO Court in Kunnamkulam. The High Court ruled that the minor victim’s testimony was entirely trustworthy, consistent, and firmly supported by the evidence on record.

Pandemic-Era S*x Assault and Trial

The case originated at the Noorul Hidaya Madrasa in the Thrissur district, where Rasheed was employed as a teacher. According to court documents, the incident occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic when educational institutions had shifted to online classes. The young student visited the teacher in person to resolve doubts regarding an upcoming examination, during which Rasheed s*xually assaulted him. 'Suspicious Husband Can Turn Matrimonial Life Into a Living Hell': Kerala High Court Grants Divorce to Woman Whose Husband Forced Her To Resign From Job.

The child later disclosed the abuse to his mother, prompting the registration of a criminal case and subsequent police prosecution. Following a full trial, the Special POCSO Court found Rasheed guilty under the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The trial court handed down a 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence for aggravated penetrative s*xual assault.

Defense Claims of Communal Rivalry Rejected

In his appeal to the High Court, Rasheed challenged the trial court's verdict, arguing that the allegations were completely fabricated. He contended that the case was manufactured against him at the behest of members belonging to rival sects within the local Muslim community. Furthermore, the defense argued that the trial court erred by relying solely on the single testimony of the young victim. The High Court reviewed the evidentiary record and found no merit in the defense's arguments. Justice Badharudeen noted that the appellant failed to produce any tangible material to substantiate his claims of a false implication or conspiracy. Kerala High Court Quashes Case Against Teacher for Beating Students With Cane, Says 'School Teacher Has Authority To Enforce Discipline and Correct a Pupil'.

Kerala High Court Affirms Credibility of Minor’s Testimony

The bench emphasised that the child's narrative remained steadfast throughout the entire legal process, corroborated by circumstantial evidence and additional witness statements. Dismissing the defense's position on both the witness and the alleged community friction, the Court stated, "Therefore, the contention raised by the learned counsel for the appellant that PW1 [the victim] is not a sterling witness is found to be unacceptable and is negatived. Similarly, sectarianism in the Muslim community led to registration of this crime also could not be found even remotely, as no convincing evidence forthcoming in this regard."

With all arguments of fabrication dismissed, the High Court affirmed the 20-year rigorous imprisonment sentence, maintaining the trial court's penal directives in full.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 07:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).