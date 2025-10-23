Recently, the Kerala High Court quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against a school teacher for beating his students with a cane. The high court bench of Justice C. Pratheep Kumar referred to various precedents, which discussed the extent of corporal punishment that can be inflicted on a child by a teacher. "From the above decisions it is clear that the school teacher, in view of his peculiar position, has authority to enforce discipline and correct a pupil, who is put in his charge. When a parent entrusts a child to a teacher, he on his behalf impliedly consents for the teacher to exercise over the student such authority," the court said. As per the details of the case, the offences against the petitioner were those under Section 324 [Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means] IPC and Section 75 [Punishment for cruelty to child] of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act 2015. The Kerala HC observed that the teacher had intervened in a fight among students, who were beating each other with sticks. Ill Treatment of Children by Spouse Constitutes Cruelty Under Section 10(1) Divorce Act, Says Kerala High Court; Dismisses Wife’s Appeal Against Family Court Judgment.

Kerala High Court Quashes Case Against Teacher for Caning Students

