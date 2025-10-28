Recently, the Kerala High Court granted a divorce to a woman whose husband persistently doubted her fidelity, monitored her movements and forced her to resign from her job as a nurse. The division Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice MB Snehalatha also said that such conduct amounted to severe mental cruelty under Section 10(1)(x) of the Divorce Act, 1869 which allows divorce if the spouse's conduct makes cohabitation harmful or injurious. The Kerala High Court further said that suspicion and constant monitoring of a spouse's life can destroy the very foundation of a marriage, which rests on trust, respect and emotional security. "A suspicious husband can turn the matrimonial life into a living hell. The constant doubt and mistrust poison the very foundation of marriage, which is built on love, faith and understanding. A suspicious husband who habitually doubts wife's loyalty destroys her self-respect and mental peace. Mutual trust is the soul of marriage, when it is replaced by suspicion, the relationship loses all its meaning," the court added. The court observed while granting divorce to a woman who approached the High Court after a family court dismissed her plea for divorce on the ground of cruelty, citing lack of evidence. Kerala High Court Orders Negumangad SHO To Arrest Lawyer and Her Husband Accused of Misappropriating INR 40 Lakh From Her Client.

Kerala High Court Grants Divorce to Woman After Family Court Dismisses Her Pleas

Husband restricting wife's movements, forcing her to resign from job amount to cruelty: Kerala High Court Read judgment: https://t.co/mwfuTJnais pic.twitter.com/LBsJriOUpF — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)