Monsoon might play a spoilsport for your skin. Love the pitter patter of the rain against your window panes? The earthy fragrance that the soil emanates, and the rejuvenating sight of freshly washed trees makes the monsoon simply loveable! But, with this season comes a plethora of allergies and infection, and the much dreaded oily, sticky skin that makes you break out.

Entrepreneur Dr Shuba Dharmana is a celebrity cosmetic dermatologist, hair transparent surgeon and the Founder of LeJeune Medspa. She was crowned the ‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2012’, ‘Best Woman Dermatologist’ and is ranked as one of the top 10 Celebrity Dermatologists in India.

Celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr Shuba has taken the concept of “beauty” to greater heights. As she made her mark in the market, she worked with a lot of South Indian film stars. In line with this, she throws light on skin care during monsoons.

Skin Care:

Each person’s skin is different and its important to identify if you have oily acne prone skin or combination skin or dry skin. Customized skin care routine becomes very important during monsoon because the humidity in the air favours bacterial growth and those prone to oily skin and comedones will see more breakouts from the heat and humidity. The most common mistake is people use the same skin care they use in other seasons.

If you are prone to acne and comedones, you can use a cleanser with salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide or tea tree oil. Exfoliate with a gentle exfoliator twice a week to keep your skin looking its best. Using rich moisturizing creams can clog pores hence use lighter moisturizing lotions or gel based serums in monsoon. Even those with dry skin using heavier creams may want to use lighter lotions and creams now.

Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or more even during monsoons to protect your self from sun’s harmful rays. Use a water proof sunscreen

Hair Care:

The problems you face with monsoon are winds, rain and humidity. This causes frizzy and dry hair and you are also exposed to the polluted waters the rain brings.

1. You must try and protect hair from the environmentally polluted wet rains. Use a raincoat, hoodie, umbrella or a hat. Wash hair immediately once you reach home if you get drenched in rain water.

2. Indulge in oil massages regularly. Use warm coconut or olive oil and massage it into the roots. After a scalp massage with an oil, leave the oil on for 15-40 mins before washing off. It leaves your scalp moisturized esp if you have dry scaly scalp.

3. Wash with an SLS free shampoo regularly and use a clarifying shampoo once every 2 weeks to remove buildup and condition.

4. Condition your hair after shampooing. If you have silky soft hair , condition only mid lengths of the hair so the roots don’t fall too flat.

5. Never comb wet hair with a normal brush. Detangle always with a wide toothed comb. Wet hair is very fragile and can break easily if combed with a regular brush.

6. Frequent deep conditioning treatments or hair spas will also help.

7. At home you can also use a leave in conditioner or argan oil for the mid - bottom lengths of your hair overnight so the hair feels soft and moisturized the next day.

8. Never heat style wet hair. Blow dry it first before you use the straightening iron. Use a heat protecting serum or spray if you have to heat style. Moroccan oil, argan oil are all good choices.