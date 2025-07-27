Chandigarh, July 27: A 26-year-old woman and her mother were allegedly attacked with a knife in Chandigarh's Manimajra by a man whose marriage proposal had been repeatedly turned down, police said on Saturday, July 26. The accused, Malkit Singh, a resident of Fazilka district in Punjab, was arrested on July 23, the same day the incident took place. According to the police, he was under the influence of alcohol during the attack.

According to the Hindustan Times, the victim, identified as Rimpy, told police that she had met Malkit in Malaysia in November 2023, and the two became acquainted. After she returned to India in July 2024 and began working in Chandigarh, Malkit also came back and started visiting her residence in Mariwala Town, Manimajra, pressuring her to marry him.

Despite repeated refusals, Singh allegedly continued to harass her. On the evening of July 23, around 7:45 PM, Rimpy and her mother, Surjeet Kaur, spotted him loitering outside their home. Concerned for their safety, they left to file a police complaint.

Singh followed them and again proposed marriage. Upon being rejected, he allegedly hurled abuses and suddenly attacked them with a knife. Rimpy suffered injuries to her head, cheek, and lips, while her mother sustained multiple wounds classified as sharp weapon injuries in medical reports.

The women managed to flee and were rescued by a patrolling police vehicle, which rushed them to Manimajra Civil Hospital. They were later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for further treatment. Based on their statements and medical examination, police booked Singh under Sections 115(2) and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

