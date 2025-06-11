Ludhiana, June 11: A 20-year-old woman was found murdered under suspicious circumstances in Ludhiana’s Mohalla Fatehganj on Tuesday, June 10, barely four months after reportedly marrying her partner in a temple ceremony in Punjab. According to the report, the couple had relocated to the new address in that week only. Initial investigations say the accused might have found out about the deceased's first marriage, something she hid from him, which led to the shocking crime.

The victim, Radhika, was discovered dead in the couple’s rented accommodation after neighbours alerted the landlord about a foul smell coming from the room, News18 reported. The police have launched a manhunt for the accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, who is currently absconding. Radhika's body was found beneath a pile of clothes, with her hands tied and visible strangulation marks on her neck, police said. Ludhiana Shocker: To Marry Her Lover, Woman Strangles Husband to Death With Dupatta, Claims He Died of Heart Attack; Arrested.

Man Kills Wife Just 4 Months After Wedding in Punjab's Ludhiana

Inspector Aditya Sharma, Station House Officer of Division No. 3, said the couple had moved into the residence just four to five days ago. “Preliminary findings suggest she was strangled. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report,” he said.

'Hidden First Marriage Could Be Reason': Police

CCTV footage showed Sunil leaving the residence around 4 am on Monday, a day after neighbours reported hearing a heated argument between the two. The police have revealed that Sunil may have learnt Radhika’s past marriage shortly before the incident. Police say Radhika was previously married to a man named Rahul and had left him without a formal divorce. Her relationship with Sunil, reportedly solemnised in a temple, was not legally registered. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Brother Govind Says ‘According to Evidence, She’s 100% Involved; Should Be Hanged if She Is Culprit’ (Watch Video).

"According to the victim’s family, they considered Sunil and Radhika to be married, though we are still verifying the claim," said SHO Sharma. “The motive appears linked to Sunil recently learning about her past, but this will be confirmed after his arrest.”

Both Radhika and Sunil hailed from Uttar Pradesh but had been residing in Ludhiana for several years. Radhika worked as a domestic help, while Sunil was employed at a dry cleaning shop. An FIR for murder has been registered based on a complaint by Radhika’s brother. Multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.

