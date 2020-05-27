Chennai: 50-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself in Government Hospital Bathroom

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chennai, May 27: A 50-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, on Tuesday committed suicide by hanging himself at the bathroom of Government Hospital in Chennai. According to a report by The Times of India, the man came to Stanley Government Medical College and Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. After his test results came positive he was admitted in the hospital for treatment. Bhopal: 48-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself From a Tree.

Giving details about the episode, a police offical said that the man went to the toilet and did not return for a long time. As worried hospital staff started looking for him, his body was found hanging from the bathroom grille, Times of India reported. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

Meanwhile, cops have registered a case and launched an investigation. According to initial reports, he was depressed after finding out he was COVID-19 positive. The man was also suffering from many health ailments and could have taken this extreme step due to pain.

In a similar incident for Karnataka, a COVID-19 suspect hanged himself from the roof of the toilet in the government hospital in Davangere. The man, a resident of Anekonda village, was kept under quarantine and killed himself before the arrival of test results.