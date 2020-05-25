Bhopal: 48-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself From a Tree

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bhopal, May 25: In a tragic incident, a 48-year-old novel coronavirus suspected in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal committed suicide on Sunday by hanging from a tree. According to a report by The Times of India, the man was COVID-19 suspect and his sample has been taken for the test. The incident came to light when a passerby noticed him hanging in the Gandhi Nagar area of the city. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

Giving details about the incident, a police offical said that the man used to work a liquor shop, but after the lockdown he was jobless. He then started selling vegetables. After he realised that he had COVID-19 symptoms, he stopped selling veggies and did not go home for the past three days, TOI report said. Hyderabad Man Commits Suicide Over Fear of Being Infected by COVID-19.

In a similar incident for Karnataka, a 34-year-old COVID-19 suspect committed suicide by hanging himself from the roof of the toilet in District Chigateri general hospital in Davangere. He was put in the hospital quarantine on May 24 and he took this extreme step before the arrival of test results. The deceased was the resident of Aanekonda, which has been declared as containment zone.