How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine

As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the reports of people committing suicide over the concerns of coronavirus are also increasing. Recently, Thomas Schaefer, the Finance Minister of Germany's Hesse state, had reportedly taken his life due to fears over the coronavirus crisis worries. A farmer from a Mathura village, who was suffering from fever and cold, committed suicide to save his village from being infected with coronavirus. Another 35-year-old man from Chattishgarh under home-solation with no symptoms of coronavirus, followed suit. If you too are contemplating harming yourself because you cannot cope with the situation, remember that this outbreak is only temporary. The entire world is at a threat, and we need to fight this together. These tips will help you deal with suicidal thoughts.

Identify Your Thoughts

The first step is to recognise the thoughts and not push them away. Once you have identified that you have a problem, talk to a friend or a family member before you act on your impulse. Letting your thoughts out from your mind can make you feel better.

Learn a New Hobby or Skill

Use the time at home to do something productive. What about learning a new language or a new hobby? If you cannot figure out any activity that makes you feel good, try your hands at multiple things and pick one that makes you feel better. Coronavirus Pandemic: Ease Stress and Anxiety During the COVID-19 Outbreak with These CDC-Recommended Tips.

Do Not Hold Your Emotions

If you find yourself paranoid at this hour, give yourself some time to heal and give your emotions some leeway. Do not hold on to your thoughts. If you feel like crying, do it. If you want to write down your thoughts on pen and paper, write it without thinking twice.

Cut Down on Watching News

When you feel that there is no way out to the crisis just cut down on watching the news. Keep yourself updated from credible sources but make sure that you do not overdo browsing news sites. Watch some movie or a music video to divert your mind.

Stay Physically Active

If possible, try and squeeze in some time in the morning for exercise. These could be hands-free exercise, meant for relaxing your body and mind. You can also try downloading some guided meditation app to beat depressive thoughts.

If you are having dark thoughts, make sure that you stay connected with your loved ones. It is imperative to be in touch with people who will support you and diffuse your fear during these testing time.