Chennai Airport Shocker: Flier Vomits Twice, Jumps From Taxiing Air Arabia Flight After Landing

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A shocking aviation incident unfolded at Chennai International Airport in the early hours of Sunday when a passenger reportedly opened an emergency exit and jumped out of a taxiing aircraft shortly after landing. The incident involved a flight operated by Air Arabia arriving from Sharjah, leaving fellow passengers stunned and triggering an immediate security response.

According to airport officials, the aircraft had already touched down safely and exited the main runway. It was moving slowly along a taxiway when the male passenger suddenly opened the emergency exit door and jumped onto the tarmac. The unexpected act caused panic inside the cabin, although no injuries or damage to the aircraft were reported.

A senior airport official confirmed that the incident did not occur on the main runway and that the situation was quickly brought under control. The pilot promptly alerted ground authorities, following which personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force rushed to the spot and secured the individual. He was later handed over to local police for further investigation. Chennai Airport Security Alert: Unwell Passenger Jumps From Moving Air Arabia Flight After Opening Emergency Door, Arrested.

Preliminary reports suggest the passenger may have been unwell during the flight. Officials indicated that he had complained of nausea and reportedly vomited twice onboard, which could have contributed to his erratic behavior. However, the exact reason behind the incident remains under investigation.

The episode briefly disrupted airport operations, with the main runway shut for nearly an hour as a precaution. Flights were temporarily diverted to a secondary runway to ensure safety and avoid further complications. Tamil Nadu: Hostel, PG Rents To Increase by 10% From May 5 As Commercial LPG Prices Surge; Check New Rates for Chennai and Other Cities.

Unconfirmed reports claim the passenger may be a resident of Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu, though authorities have not officially verified his identity. Aviation officials have launched a detailed probe into the breach of safety protocols, as opening an emergency exit during taxiing is considered a serious violation.

Despite the alarming nature of the incident, officials confirmed that all passengers and crew members are safe, and normal airport operations have since resumed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).