Chennai Airport Security Alert: Unwell Passenger Jumps From Moving Air Arabia Flight After Opening Emergency Door, Arrested

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A passenger on a Sharjah-Chennai Air Arabia flight triggered a security alert early Sunday morning, May 3, when he opened an emergency exit and jumped onto the taxiway while the aircraft was still in motion. The incident occurred shortly after the Sharjah-Chennai Air Arabia flight landed at Chennai International Airport, leading to a temporary shutdown of the main runway and a swift response from airport security personnel.

The passenger, whose identity remains under investigation, was apprehended by security forces and is currently in police custody. Officials confirmed there were no injuries to other passengers or crew, and the aircraft sustained no damage. Tamil Nadu: Hostel, PG Rents To Increase by 10% From May 5 As Commercial LPG Prices Surge; Check New Rates for Chennai and Other Cities.

Incident During Taxiing

According to airport officials, the flight had touched down and was moving slowly along a taxiway toward the terminal when the male passenger suddenly opened the emergency door. The act caused immediate panic among those on board as the individual leapt from the moving aircraft. "Yes, the flight was still slowly on the move as he jumped out. There was no loss of life or damage to the aircraft," a senior officer at Chennai International Airport confirmed. Authorities clarified that the breach did not occur on the main runway, but on an adjacent taxiway.

Medical Condition Cited as Potential Cause

Preliminary reports from airport authorities suggest the passenger may have been experiencing a medical emergency or psychological distress during the journey. "He complained of a vomiting sensation and is believed to have vomited twice on board," an official stated. Investigators are looking into whether his physical condition directly contributed to the erratic behaviour. Unverified reports indicate the passenger may be a resident of the Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu.

Airport Operations and Security Response

The pilot immediately alerted ground control, prompting personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to secure the individual. Following his capture, the passenger was handed over to the local police for further questioning and a formal investigation into the breach of aviation safety protocols. The episode caused a brief disruption to airport traffic. As a precautionary measure, the main runway was closed for one hour, between 3:23 AM and 4:23 AM, with incoming flights diverted to the secondary runway. Chennai Shocker: Man Robbed of Gold and Silver Valuables Worth Several Lakhs at His Residence in MKB Nagar After Arranging ‘Same-Sex Meetup’ Through Dating App.

Ongoing Investigation

Aviation authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine how the passenger managed to bypass safety mechanisms to open the door while the plane was in motion. While such incidents are rare, they highlight the critical nature of in-flight safety and the challenges of managing medical emergencies in restricted environments. Normal operations at the airport resumed shortly after the runway was cleared.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).