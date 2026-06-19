Chennai Latest News Today on June 19th, 2026: Parandur Airport Axed, Mekedatu Resolution & Bullet Train Services

Chennai: Chennai is abuzz with significant political and civic developments today, June 19th. The Tamil Nadu government has announced the shelving of the proposed Parandur airport project, while the state assembly passed a crucial resolution against the Mekedatu dam. Amidst these policy decisions, reports indicate a notable shift in the political landscape with the TVK emerging as a key player in recent assembly elections.

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TVK Emerges as Single Largest Party in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

According to reports on June 19, the TVK is set to emerge as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. This development signals a significant shift in the state's political landscape following the recent polls.

Tamil Nadu Government Shelves Parandur Airport Project to Protect Farms and Waterbodies

The Tamil Nadu government announced on June 19 that it has decided to shelve the proposed greenfield airport project at Parandur in Kancheepuram district. This decision aims to protect vital waterbodies and fertile agricultural land, with the government now seeking an alternative location for the airport.

TN Assembly Passes Resolution Against Mekedatu Dam Project

During its session on Friday, June 19, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution opposing the construction of the Mekedatu dam. The government reiterated its commitment to take all legal steps necessary to stop the project.

Tamil Nadu Pledges 'Social Justice' Survey Post-2027 Census

The Tamil Nadu government has committed to conducting a 'social justice' survey in the state, which will follow the Union government's caste enumeration, expected after the 2027 Census. This initiative, announced on June 19, aims to ensure equitable representation for all communities. Gold Rate Today, June 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Civic & Infrastructure Updates

Scheduled Power Cuts Across Several Chennai Areas Today

Several parts of Chennai are experiencing scheduled power cuts on Friday, June 19, due to maintenance work by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB). Outages are mostly between 9 am and 2 pm, with St. Thomas Mount facing an extended eight-hour shutdown.

Environmental Clearance Revoked for Rs 2,000-Crore Chennai Housing Project

Environmental clearance for a significant Rs 2,000-crore housing project in Chennai was revoked on June 19. This decision impacts a large-scale development plan in the city, halting its progress.

Bullet Train Services Likely Between Chennai and Bengaluru

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan, indicated on June 19 that bullet train services are likely to be introduced on the Chennai–Bengaluru route in the coming years. This forms part of India's broader high-speed rail development plans.

Law & Order

Nine Arrested in Chennai Drug Crackdown Operations

Chennai police arrested nine individuals in separate operations in Ayanavaram and Kilpauk on June 19 for allegedly possessing narcotic substances for sale. Authorities seized methamphetamine and ganja as part of an intensified drive against drug trafficking.

Auto Driver Hacked to Death Near Maduranthagam

An auto-rickshaw driver was reportedly hacked to death by a five-member gang in a forest area near Maduranthagam in the early hours of Thursday, June 18. Police suspect the incident was a pre-planned murder stemming from previous enmity.

Rs 11 Crore Hydroponic Weed Seized at Chennai Airport

Customs officials at Chennai airport seized 11 kg of hydroponic cannabis, valued at Rs 11 crore, on June 19. Two passengers from Kerala, allegedly part of an international drug smuggling racket, were arrested after arriving from Bangkok via Singapore.

'Savukku' Shankar Seeks CBI Probe Against Former Chennai Police Commissioner

YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court on June 19, seeking a CBI probe against former Chennai Police Commissioner A. Arun. This follows adverse findings and observations made by the court against the officer on May 29, 2026.

Business & Economy

Gold and Silver Prices Plunge in Chennai on June 19

Gold prices in Chennai plunged by Rs 3,040 per sovereign (8 grams) on June 19, with silver also seeing a decrease. The yellow metal is now priced at Rs 1,08,560 per sovereign, reflecting market fluctuations.

YKK India to Invest $150 Million in New Chennai Manufacturing Facility

YKK India, the Indian arm of Japanese fastening products maker YKK Corporation, will invest $150 million to establish a new manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra, Chennai. This strategic expansion, reported on June 18, marks the company's third manufacturing facility in the country.

Sify Technologies Secures $371 Million for Data Center Expansion in Chennai

Sify Technologies secured $371 million in funding for the expansion of its data centers, including new facilities in Chennai and Navi Mumbai. This development, reported on June 18, aims to bolster India's digital infrastructure and capacity. Woman Dies After Sinus Treatment: Family Alleges Medical Negligence, Stages Highway Blockade Outside Tamil Nadu Government Hospital.

Tamil Nadu to Unveil New Industrial Policy

Tamil Nadu is preparing to unveil a new industrial policy, a development reported on June 18. This policy is expected to outline new strategies for industrial growth and investment in the state, aiming to attract more businesses.

Culture & Sports

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu Meets Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on June 19. The meeting garnered attention as the Chief Minister also addressed the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session on the same day, discussing various state-level matters.

Cricketer Harshit Rana Joins Indian ODI Team in Chennai

Cricketer Harshit Rana joined the Indian One Day International (ODI) team in Chennai on June 19. This development was confirmed by the BCCI, as the team continues its preparations.

Multipurpose Building Inaugurated in Chennai

A new multipurpose building was inaugurated in Chennai on June 19, with Minister N. Anand and VCK Thirumavalvan present at the event. The inauguration took place amidst the ongoing Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session.

Weather & Outlook

Thunderstorms expected in Chennai today with temperatures between 27°C and 35°C

Chennai is currently experiencing overcast conditions with a temperature of 30.1°C. The forecast for Friday, June 19th, indicates thunderstorms throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from a low of 27°C to a high of 35°C. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas and stay hydrated.

Weather: Overcast — 30.1°C. Today: Thunderstorm, 27°C – 35°C.

Chennai Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Chennai navigates these significant policy decisions and local developments, residents can anticipate continued focus on infrastructure, public safety, and economic growth. The state government's commitment to social justice and industrial expansion signals a dynamic period ahead, with further updates expected on these fronts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).