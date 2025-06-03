Chennai, June 3: Residents of Chennai are set to face power outages on June 4 and June 5 as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out routine maintenance across the city. As per TANGEDCO, the power cut is scheduled to take place from 9 AM to 2 PM on both days. The electricity supply will be restored earlier if work finishes ahead of time. The power cut is expected to impact daily activities in multiple neighbourhoods. Chennai Power Cut Today, May 29: Power Shutdown Scheduled in Several Localities, Know Timings and List of Affected Areas.

TANGEDCO has urged citizens to plan accordingly and stay informed about the outage. Both residential and commercial areas in Porur, Poonamallee, Perungalathur, Sithalapakkam, Madambakkam, Ambattur, and Kovoor are on the shutdown list. Power disruptions are part of TANGEDCO's preventive maintenance measures. Scroll below to check the list of affected areas. Chennai Power Cut Today: Power Shutdown Scheduled in Several Localities on May 28, Know Timings and List of Affected Areas.

List of Affected Areas

June 4 (9 AM to 2 PM)

Porur:

Part of Thirumudivakkam town

Indira Nagar

Guru Nagar

Vivekanatha Nagar

Palanthandalam

Nagan Street

Erumaiyur

Crusher Area

Kishkintha Main Road

Rajiv Nagar

Perungalathur:

Kurinji Nagar

Sathiyamoorthy Street

Tirupur Kumaran Street

Kasthuribai Street

Amudham Nagar

Sadagopan Nagar

Thangaraj Nagar

Meenakshi Avenue

Kannan Avenue

Vasantham Avenue

Vishnu Nagar

EB Colony

Poonamallee:

Poonamallee Trunk Road

Anjaneyar Koil Street

Vaitheeswaran Koil Street

Ramanujakoodam Street

Sundar Nagar

New Street

Ganga Sarathi Nagar

Pillaiyar Koil Street

June 5 (9 AM to 2 PM)

Sithalapakkam:

TNHB Colony

Mambakkam Main Road

Mageshwari Nagar

Priyadharshini Nagar

Ottiyampakkam Main Road

Valluvar Nagar

Jaya Nagar

Vivekanandha Nagar

Madambakkam:

Indira Nagar

Shanthi Nikethan Colony

Tambiah Reddy Colony

Parvathi Nagar North

Kamatchi Nagar

Balaji Nagar

Karbagam Nagar

APN Nagar

MGR Nagar

Saratha Garden

Srinivasa Nagar

Ramana Nagar

Maruthi Nagar

Anna Nagar, Madambakkam, and nearby areas

Ambattur:

Millennium Town Phase I, II & III

Park Road

UR Nagar

Balaji Nagar

Kuppusamy Street

Jemi Compound

Collector Nagar

MMM Hospital

SM Narayanan Nagar

Ram Nagar

Kalaivanar Colony

11 KV Pumping Station

HT Service

North Avenue Road

Korattur Railway Station & Booking Office

Korattur Bus Stand

61st to 72nd Street

Duraisamy 1st & 2nd Street

Dhanapal Chetty 1st & 2nd Street

Railway Station Road

VOC 1st & 2nd Street

Lakshmi Mudalai 1st to 3rd Street

Kovoor:

Thandalam

Akash Nagar

Gerugampakkam

Manimedu

Tharapakkam

CP Garden

Bharadhiyar Street

Ambal Nagar

Rose Garden

Vanigar Street

The power shutdown is part of TANGEDCO's routine preventive maintenance aimed at ensuring uninterrupted service in the long run. As per Section 131 of the Electricity Act, 2003, TNEB was restructured into TANGEDCO for generation and distribution, and TANTRANSCO for transmission. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions, especially those working from home or operating businesses. They are advised to stay updated through official Tangedco channels for any changes in the schedule.

