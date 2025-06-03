Chennai, June 3: Residents of Chennai are set to face power outages on June 4 and June 5 as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out routine maintenance across the city. As per TANGEDCO, the power cut is scheduled to take place from 9 AM to 2 PM on both days. The electricity supply will be restored earlier if work finishes ahead of time. The power cut is expected to impact daily activities in multiple neighbourhoods. Chennai Power Cut Today, May 29: Power Shutdown Scheduled in Several Localities, Know Timings and List of Affected Areas.
TANGEDCO has urged citizens to plan accordingly and stay informed about the outage. Both residential and commercial areas in Porur, Poonamallee, Perungalathur, Sithalapakkam, Madambakkam, Ambattur, and Kovoor are on the shutdown list. Power disruptions are part of TANGEDCO's preventive maintenance measures. Scroll below to check the list of affected areas. Chennai Power Cut Today: Power Shutdown Scheduled in Several Localities on May 28, Know Timings and List of Affected Areas.
List of Affected Areas
June 4 (9 AM to 2 PM)
Porur:
- Part of Thirumudivakkam town
- Indira Nagar
- Guru Nagar
- Vivekanatha Nagar
- Palanthandalam
- Nagan Street
- Erumaiyur
- Crusher Area
- Kishkintha Main Road
- Rajiv Nagar
Perungalathur:
- Kurinji Nagar
- Sathiyamoorthy Street
- Tirupur Kumaran Street
- Kasthuribai Street
- Amudham Nagar
- Sadagopan Nagar
- Thangaraj Nagar
- Meenakshi Avenue
- Kannan Avenue
- Vasantham Avenue
- Vishnu Nagar
- EB Colony
Poonamallee:
- Poonamallee Trunk Road
- Anjaneyar Koil Street
- Vaitheeswaran Koil Street
- Ramanujakoodam Street
- Sundar Nagar
- New Street
- Ganga Sarathi Nagar
- Pillaiyar Koil Street
June 5 (9 AM to 2 PM)
Sithalapakkam:
- TNHB Colony
- Mambakkam Main Road
- Mageshwari Nagar
- Priyadharshini Nagar
- Ottiyampakkam Main Road
- Valluvar Nagar
- Jaya Nagar
- Vivekanandha Nagar
Madambakkam:
- Indira Nagar
- Shanthi Nikethan Colony
- Tambiah Reddy Colony
- Parvathi Nagar North
- Kamatchi Nagar
- Balaji Nagar
- Karbagam Nagar
- APN Nagar
- MGR Nagar
- Saratha Garden
- Srinivasa Nagar
- Ramana Nagar
- Maruthi Nagar
- Anna Nagar, Madambakkam, and nearby areas
Ambattur:
- Millennium Town Phase I, II & III
- Park Road
- UR Nagar
- Balaji Nagar
- Kuppusamy Street
- Jemi Compound
- Collector Nagar
- MMM Hospital
- SM Narayanan Nagar
- Ram Nagar
Kalaivanar Colony
- 11 KV Pumping Station
- HT Service
- North Avenue Road
- Korattur Railway Station & Booking Office
- Korattur Bus Stand
- 61st to 72nd Street
- Duraisamy 1st & 2nd Street
- Dhanapal Chetty 1st & 2nd Street
- Railway Station Road
- VOC 1st & 2nd Street
- Lakshmi Mudalai 1st to 3rd Street
Kovoor:
- Thandalam
- Akash Nagar
- Gerugampakkam
- Manimedu
- Tharapakkam
- CP Garden
- Bharadhiyar Street
- Ambal Nagar
- Rose Garden
- Vanigar Street
The power shutdown is part of TANGEDCO's routine preventive maintenance aimed at ensuring uninterrupted service in the long run. As per Section 131 of the Electricity Act, 2003, TNEB was restructured into TANGEDCO for generation and distribution, and TANTRANSCO for transmission. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions, especially those working from home or operating businesses. They are advised to stay updated through official Tangedco channels for any changes in the schedule.
