Chennai, May 28: As announced by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), residents in Chennai will experience a scheduled power shutdown today, May 28. The power outage, which will be in effect from 9 AM to 2 PM, is being carried out to facilitate routine maintenance work. Notably, the power supply may resume earlier if the work is completed ahead of time. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance.

The power shutdown will affect multiple areas across Tambaram, Ambattur, and Thiruverkadu, disrupting supply for several households and establishments. TANGEDCO continues its efforts to upgrade and maintain the electricity infrastructure under planned schedules. The shutdown is part of regular maintenance under the state's power distribution framework. Scroll below to check the list of areas affected by the power shutdown in Chennai.

List of Areas Affected by Power Shutdown in Chennai

Tambaram:

Rajakilpakkam Camp Road

Velachery Main Road

Bharathi Park Street

Karnam Street

Raja Iyer Street

Madha Kovil Street

Nelluramman Kovil Street

Palaiyathan Street

New Balaji Nagar and Extension

Lora Street

Aavai Nagar

Kannan Nagar

IOB Colony

Chitlapakkam GST Road

Siddha Hospital

Sanatorium

Sundaram Colony (1st, 2nd, 3rd Main Street)

SV Koil Street

VV Koil Street

Railway Border Road

Amara Jeeva Street

Jaya Nagar Main Road (1st, 2nd, 3rd Cross Street)

Vedhandam Colony

Evalappan Street

Kuppusamy Street

Madhavan Street

Sundarmbal Nagar

Sharmila Street

Water Board

Kumaran Street

Jeeva Street

Kamarajar Nagar

Apparao Colony

Ambattur:

JJ Nagar Church Road

Trinity Church Road

OV Joseph Street

Vasantha Street

Lisa Ponnammal Street

Srinivasan Street

Bakkiam Street

Pillaiyar Koil Street

Selvi Jayakumar Street

Arani Subramaniyan Street

George Rathinam Street

Cicily Pushpam Street

Rathinavel Pandiyan Street

GG Nagar

Thiruverkadu:

Mahalakshmi College

Sundhara Chozhapuram

Ram Nagar

Sundhara Vinayaga Nagar

Chelliamman Nagar

Green Park

Sakkareswari Nagar

TANGEDCO urges all residents in the affected areas to prepare for the temporary power disruption and use electricity cautiously once the supply resumes. The shutdown is part of routine maintenance to ensure a stable and safe power supply across the city.

