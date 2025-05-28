Chennai, May 28: As announced by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), residents in Chennai will experience a scheduled power shutdown today, May 28. The power outage, which will be in effect from 9 AM to 2 PM, is being carried out to facilitate routine maintenance work. Notably, the power supply may resume earlier if the work is completed ahead of time. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements in advance. Chennai Park Accident Video: 2 College Students Injured After Iron Cup Falls and Hits Them on Head at MGM Amusement Park in Tamil Nadu, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.
The power shutdown will affect multiple areas across Tambaram, Ambattur, and Thiruverkadu, disrupting supply for several households and establishments. TANGEDCO continues its efforts to upgrade and maintain the electricity infrastructure under planned schedules. The shutdown is part of regular maintenance under the state’s power distribution framework. Scroll below to check the list of areas affected by the power shutdown in Chennai. Chennai Power Cut on January 25: Parts of City To Face Power Outage on Saturday, Check List of Affected Areas.
List of Areas Affected by Power Shutdown in Chennai
Tambaram:
- Rajakilpakkam Camp Road
- Velachery Main Road
- Bharathi Park Street
- Karnam Street
- Raja Iyer Street
- Madha Kovil Street
- Nelluramman Kovil Street
- Palaiyathan Street
- New Balaji Nagar and Extension
- Lora Street
- Aavai Nagar
- Kannan Nagar
- IOB Colony
- Chitlapakkam GST Road
- Siddha Hospital
- Sanatorium
- Sundaram Colony (1st, 2nd, 3rd Main Street)
- SV Koil Street
- VV Koil Street
- Railway Border Road
- Amara Jeeva Street
- Jaya Nagar Main Road (1st, 2nd, 3rd Cross Street)
- Vedhandam Colony
- Evalappan Street
- Kuppusamy Street
- Madhavan Street
- Sundarmbal Nagar
- Sharmila Street
- Water Board
- Kumaran Street
- Jeeva Street
- Kamarajar Nagar
- Apparao Colony
Ambattur:
- JJ Nagar Church Road
- Trinity Church Road
- OV Joseph Street
- Vasantha Street
- Lisa Ponnammal Street
- Srinivasan Street
- Bakkiam Street
- Pillaiyar Koil Street
- Selvi Jayakumar Street
- Arani Subramaniyan Street
- George Rathinam Street
- Cicily Pushpam Street
- Rathinavel Pandiyan Street
- GG Nagar
Thiruverkadu:
- Mahalakshmi College
- Sundhara Chozhapuram
- Ram Nagar
- Sundhara Vinayaga Nagar
- Chelliamman Nagar
- Green Park
- Sakkareswari Nagar
TANGEDCO urges all residents in the affected areas to prepare for the temporary power disruption and use electricity cautiously once the supply resumes. The shutdown is part of routine maintenance to ensure a stable and safe power supply across the city.
