Chennai, 29 May: According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), a planned power outage in various areas of Chennai will occur on Thursday, May 29, from 9 AM to 2 PM. The power must be turned off to perform necessary maintenance on the distribution infrastructure. According to officials, if the maintenance is finished early, the power supply will be restored sooner. It is recommended that residents make appropriate plans for their days and take the appropriate safety measures.

Under the Electricity Act of 2003, Tangedco is a vertically integrated utility that manages the state's electricity production, transmission, and distribution. TNEB Limited, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) were formed as a result of the reorganisation of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) on November 1, 2010.

Areas To Be Affected by the Power Cut Include:

Kundrathur : Nadaipathai Street, Thatchar Street, Kanniyappan Nagar, Ponniamman Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Chinna Street, Big Street, Naveethar Street, Durai Samy Mudaliyar Street, Lakshmi Nagar, Mohanlinga Nagar

Tiruverkadu : Co-operative Nagar, Gajendhran Street, Madhiraavedu, Kaaveri Nagar, Velappanchavadi PH Road

JJ Nagar : Ambedkar Nagar, 17th and 18th Cross Street, 9th Main Road, SBIOA School 6th Main Road, Eri Scheme 2nd Main Road, Vinoth Apartments, Gangaiamman Nagar, KGYESS Apoorva Apartment, Golden Homes, Gems Park

Avadi : Tirumalaivasan Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Poompuzhil Nagar, Kannadapalayam, Tirumullaivoyal Salai, Ramakrishna Nagar, Bharathi Nagar

Pudhuthangal: Periyar Nagar, Devaraj Pillai Street, VGN, Nithyanandam Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, part of GST Road, Service Road Irumbuliyur

