Mumbai, June 14: With water levels in Mumbai’s seven supply lakes plummeting to just 9.2% of their full capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin drawing from reserve stocks starting Monday, June 16, to ensure uninterrupted supply.

As of June 13, the collective stock across the lakes stood at 1.33 lakh million litres out of a total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres, well below the required threshold to last until the September-end without cuts. While no citywide water cut has been announced yet, the civic body has confirmed that reserves will now be tapped to meet demand. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Likely at Isolated Places in City and Suburbs Today, Says BMC.

Collective Stock of 7 Lakes Supplying Water to Mumbai Drops Below 10%

Of the seven lakes, Bhatsa, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tulsi, and Vihar, Bhatsa contributes the largest share (over 50%) of the city's supply. Tulsi and Vihar, both within Sanjay Gandhi National Park, provide only about 1–2%. The BMC has also temporarily halted withdrawals from the Upper Vaitarna Lake, transferring water to the lower-lying Middle Vaitarna and Modak Sagar for short-term supply. Use of reserve water from Upper Vaitarna is set to begin June 16.

Last year, similar levels, 5.5% around the same time, had led to a 10% water cut between June and late July. Officials, however, say low levels are typical in June, as the monsoon usually gains strength only by July. The lake catchment areas received 103 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours, offering some relief. Accident Caught on Camera in Mumbai: Speeding Car Overturns Inside Coastal Road Tunnel Amid Rains; Driver Escapes Unhurt (Watch Video).

Ghatkopar to Face 9-Hour Water Cut on June 16

In a related update, the BMC will carry out pipeline maintenance work along the Ghatkopar-Andheri Link Road on June 16. As a result, Ghatkopar East will face a water cut from 8 am to 5 pm.

The civic body has urged residents in the affected area to store water in advance and cooperate with authorities during the scheduled work.

